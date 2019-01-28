Lauren Alaina was a special guest at Luke Bryan's 2019 Crash My Playa, and she seemed to love every bit — especially their duet of Florida Georgia Line's "Meant to Be" on the final night of the event (Jan. 26).

The original hit is a collab with pop's Bebe Rexha, so a male/female duet made sense, and the pairing was perfect — even if Bryan may have forgotten the words. Video captured by a fan and shared on Twitter seems to show the superstar handing the singing duties to Alaina when he couldn't hang:

"Meant to Be" isn't the only collaboration the two country stars did while sharing the stage at Crash My Playa, an annual Bryan-hosted event Mexico. They also joined forces for Bryan's hit song "Home Alone Tonight," with Alaina taking over the part of Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild.

Of course, not all of Alaina's time in beautiful Mexico was spent working. She also got to get out and enjoy some sunshine, as seen in an Instagram pic shared on Thursday (Jan. 24).

"MAYA-hee MAYA-who MAYA-ho MAYA-haha," Alaina writes alongside a picture that shows her in a bright red swimsuit. "Just living Maya life. Ayyyye."

Other artists who played Bryan's 2019 Crash My Playa Music Festival: headliners Thomas Rhett and Luke Combs, along with fellow superstars such as Chris Janson, Dustin Lynch and Jake Owen.

Bryan's mom may have been the one to steal the spotlight, however. Watch LeClaire dancing and enjoying some sunshine here.