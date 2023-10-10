Luke Bryan knows exactly what his mama, LeClaire Bryan, wants for her birthday.

In a social media post marking her 76th trip around the sun on Tuesday (Oct. 10), the country singer promises he'll be sending her money for three of her favorite things: Beer, cigarettes and fishing.

"Happy birthday Mama. I love you. Beer, cigarette and fishing money coming soon," he writes alongside a sweet photo of LeClaire holding up a fish with a big grin on her face.

The "But I Got a Beer in My Hand" singer is very close with his mother. LeClaire spends a lot of time not just with her son, but also with his wife Caroline and their sons, Bo and Tate. The entire family share the same wild sense of humor, which makes for some very funny social media videos — especially around the holidays when they all take part in Pranksmas prank wars.

The family is so entertaining that many have wondered if they would ever do a reality television show. Although Bryan has not thrown his hat into the ring, his mom says she would be up for it.

LeClaire also goes to her son's shows and seems to enjoy his annual Crash My Playa beach event best. After all, it takes place on the shores of beautiful Riviera Cancun, Mexico. Mama Bryan is seen living her best life at the festival in the music video for Bryan's song "One Margarita."

The "Country On" artist is busy preparing for the CMA Awards. He's set to host the annual event with NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning for the second year in a row. That show airs Wednesday, Nov. 8, on ABC.

