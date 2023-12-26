Taylor Swift's "Love Story" with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce officially has Luke Bryan's stamp of approval.

At the CMA Awards in November, Bryan spoke to Access Hollywood on the red carpet, where he gave an enthusiastic "Yeehaw" to the couple's romance during a rapid-fire, "thumbs up" or "thumbs down" style game. An avid outdoorsman and sports fan himself, Bryan was particularly impressed that Swift had bagged herself a professional athlete.

"You know, she's got her a football player!" he jokingly raved during the conversation. "Like, she's got her a damn...man. Some of these guys, you know....[Kelce is a] tough dude.

"Pick her up. Tote her around a little bit. Do some smooching," Bryan continued, after breaking into a giggle and nodding to the fact that his opinions might not be entirely politically correct.

"Am I canceled yet? Am I in trouble?" he wondered at the end of the conversation.

Swift and Bryan have known each other for quite a while, ever since her time as a country superstar before her transition into pop. Bryan was a surprise special guest on her The Red Tour stop in Nashville in Fall 2013, where the two performed Bryan's "I Don't Want This Night to End" as a duet.

Earlier this week, Swift and Kelce's relationship also got a stamp of approval from Kelce's teammate, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes spoke about Swift's influence during an interview with CBS Mornings, admitting that the Chiefs players originally cracked a few "jokes" about their romance, but that the whole team has embraced Swift as "part of Chiefs Kingdom."

Swift has attended a number of Kansas City Chiefs games since she and Kelce took their relationship public earlier in 2023. He has also attended her Eras tour, flying out to Buenos Aires to see a show on her tour's international leg.