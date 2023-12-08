Watch Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline’s Sweet + Silly Wedding Anniversary Message

Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline Bryan celebrate 17 years of marriage on Friday (Dec. 8) and she's already turned to social media to let the world know how she loves him.

Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer were married in Turks and Caicos on Dec. 8, 2006.

The singer would later share that theirs was a small wedding, with just family and a few friends.

His debut single "All My Friends Say" released to country radio one month later.

"Happy 17th anniversary," Caroline writes. "Pretty impressive how we’ve managed to tolerate each other for so long!!! I love you!"

She then shared a video of still photos from their relationship:

Notable comments on Caroline's post came from Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson's wife Korie, who says "Love yall! Happy anniversary." These moments from their relationship are soundtracked by the 1986 hit "Stuck With You" by Huey Lewis & the News.

Fans know the Bryans to be very jovial and playful with one another on social media. Each has shared video of pranks performed against the other. Jokes at the expense of each other or another family member are common. They lighten a tone that would be a bit stiff if they only showed the more glamorous moments.

The Bryans have two sons together, Bo and Tate. They also helped raise their nephew Til after his father (Luke's brother-in-law) died in 2014. Til's mother (Luke's sister) died in 2007.

