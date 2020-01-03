Luke Bryan's wife, Caroline, recently turned 40, and she marked the milestone birthday in a pretty spectacular way. She turned to social media to share photos from a lavish trip that included a yacht — and evidently, some heavy-duty celebrating.

Caroline celebrated her 40th birthday on Dec. 31, and she shared a series of photos from her tropical getaway in paradise to Instagram on Thursday (Jan. 2), depicting a sun-splashed trip with a group of friends and her husband in some fantastic tropical locale. The trip included time spent in the pool and on what appears to be a yacht large enough to have its own hot tub.

"Definitely not a bad way to turn 40!!!" Caroline writes to accompany the photos, adding, "Whew ... still recovering!!"

Bryan also turned to Instagram to mark the occasion, posting a picture of the happy couple wearing shades and embracing while smiling broadly as a Happy Birthday banner appears behind them.

"Happy 40th my love. I love you," he writes.

The couple always go out of their way to celebrate milestones in their life together in various fun ways. Caroline marks each of her superstar husband's birthdays by giving him elaborate cakes that have a humorous theme, and they celebrated the recent Christmas holidays with their traditional 12 Days of Pranksmas, in which they pulled a different gag each day leading up to Christmas.

The highlights of the Christmas season included a prank Bryan pulled on his mother, LeClaire, as well as Caroline pretending to be a mannequin to scare patrons at Bryan's venue in downtown Nashville. Caroline also pranked her husband by filming him the shower after she coated a bar of soap with clear nail polish.

