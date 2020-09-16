Luke Combs' 2019 effort What You See Is What You Get won Album of the Year at the 2020 ACM Awards in Nashville on Wednesday (Sept. 16).

The platter beat albums from fellow country singers such as Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, Jon Pardi and Miranda Lambert. Darius Rucker presented the category. After the announcement of Combs' win, the musician gave his acceptance speech from the Bluebird Cafe, where he'd earlier performed.

"Oh, man — OK," Combs said as he took the stage to accept. "This has got to be really quick, from what I hear. I'm at the Bluebird right now. [It's] a place I always wanted to play before I moved to town. I just want to thank my management team; my family; my wife, Nicole, for being a lot of the inspiration on this."

The musician continued, "My producer, Scott, for working with me on this. This album was hell to make but we did it, buddy — I know you're out there watching somewhere. All the fans, thank you so much for loving this album. Thank you guys so much, wow."

The 2020 ACM Awards occurred Wednesday night after being postponed earlier this year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The annual ceremony, first scheduled for April in Las Vegas, was later moved to Music City. The Academy of Country Music announced the year's nominees in February.

Check out the full list of 2020 ACM Awards winners.