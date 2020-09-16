The winners in the 2020 ACM Awards have been announced, and they include some of the biggest and brightest stars and up-and-coming artists in country music today.

Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and more were among the early winners who had already been announced in various categories in advance of the 2020 ACM Awards, which aired from Nashville on Wednesday night (Sept. 16) on CBS. New Female and New Male Artist of the Year, Music Event, Video and Songwriter of the Year were among the categories already awarded, with the biggest, most important categories of the night yet to be revealed.

Maren Morris and Rhett led the 2020 ACM Awards nominations with five each when they were announced in February. Dan + Shay, Justin Bieber, Blake Shelton and Old Dominion each earned four, while Shay Mooney earned one and Dan Smyers received two additional nominations. Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen and Brad Tursi also received one additional nomination apiece, and Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, McBryde and Kacey Musgraves were each nominated three times.

Carrie Underwood and Rhett ended up in an unprecedented tie for the night's top honor, Entertainer of the Year.

2020 Academy of Country Music Awards Winners:

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett — THE WINNER! IT'S A TIE

Carrie Underwood — THE WINNER! IT'S A TIE

Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs — THE WINNER!

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris — THE WINNER!

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay — THE WINNER!

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion — THE WINNER!

The Highwomen

New Female Artist of the Year

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Lindsay Ell

Caylee Hammack

Tenille Townes — THE WINNER!

New Male Artist of the Year

Jordan Davis

Russell Dickerson

Riley Green — THE WINNER!

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s))

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett (Producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Thomas Rhett, the Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson. Record Label: The Valory Music Co.)

Girl, Maren Morris (Producers: Busbee, Greg Kurstin, Maren Morris. Record Label: Columbia Nashville)

Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi (Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi. Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville)

What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs (Producer: Scott Moffatt. Record Label: River House Artists/Columbia Nashville) — THE WINNER!

Wildcard, Miranda Lambert (Producer: Jay Joyce. Record Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville)

Single of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) / Producer(s) / Record Label(s))

"God’s Country," Blake Shelton (Producer: Scott Hendricks. Record Label: Warner Bros. Nashville) — THE WINNER!

"One Man Band," Old Dominion (Producer: Shane McAnally. Record Label: RCA Records Nashville)

"Rainbow," Kacey Musgraves (Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian. Record Label: MCA Nashville)

"Rumor," Lee Brice (Producers: Lee Brice, Dan Frizsell, Kyle Jacobs, Jon Stone. Record Label: Curb Records)

"What If I Never Get Over You," Lady A (Producer: Dann Huff. Record Label: BMLG Records)

Video of the Year (Awarded to Producer(s) / Director(s) / Artist(s))

"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber (Director: Patrick Tracy. Producer: Christen Pinkston)

"God's Country," Blake Shelton (Director: Sophie Muller. Producers: Jamie Amos, Patrick Kennedy)

"One Man Band," Old Dominion (Director / Producer: Mason Allen)

"Remember You Young," Thomas Rhett (Director: TK McKamy. Producer: Dan Atchison) — WINNER!

"Sugar Coat," Little Big Town (Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos. Producers: Wes Edwards, Carlo Glorioso, Angie Lorenz)

Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriter(s) / Publisher(s) / Artist(s)

"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber (Songwriters: Justin Bieber, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, Jessie Jo Dillon, Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers. Publishers: Beats and Banjos (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP) / Shay Mooney Music (BMI), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. (BMI) / Big Ass Pile of Dimes Music (BMI), Big Machine Music (BMI) / Buckeye 26 (ASCAP), Jreynmusic (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP) / Bieber Time Publishing (ASCAP), Universal Music (ASCAP) / Poo B Z Inc. (ASCAP), BMG Gold Songs (ASCAP))

"Girl Goin' Nowhere," Ashley McBryde (Songwriters: Jeremy Bussey, Ashley McBryde. Publishers: Songs of Song Factory (BMI) / Universal Tunes (SESAC))

"God's Country," Blake Shelton (Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt. Publishers: Relative Music Group (BMI), admin. by Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing (BMI) / WB Music Corp. / Georgia Song Vibez / We-volve Music (ASCAP) / Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. / Neon Cross Music (BMI))

"One Man Band," Old Dominion (Songwriters: Josh Osborne, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi. Publishers: WB Music Corp/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC (ASCAP) admin. by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing. Rezsongs/Reehits World/Smacktown Music, a division of Smack Blue, LLC/Unfair Entertainment (ASCAP) admin. by Me Gusta Music. We're Really Doin’ It Publishing (ASCAP) admin. by Words & Music. Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC (ASCAP) admin. by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing) — THE WINNER!

"Some of It," Eric Church (Songwriters: Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde, Bobby Pinson. Publishers: Sony/ATV Tree Publishing/Longer and Louder Music, admin. by Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC; Mammaw’s Fried Okra Music/Little Louder Songs, admin. by Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing; New Writers Of Sea Gayle Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights; New Writers Of Sea Gayle Music/Not A Track Guy Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights (BMI))

Music Event of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) / Producer(s) / Record Label(s))

“10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay feat. Justin Bieber (Producer: Dan Smyers. Record Label: Warner Music Nashville)

"Dive Bar," Garth Brooks feat. Blake Shelton (Producer: Garth Brooks. Pearl Records, Inc.)

"Fooled Around and Fell in Love," Miranda Lambert feat. Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King (Producer: Jay Joyce. Record Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville) — THE WINNER!

"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus (Producers: Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross, YoungKio. Record Label: Columbia Records.)

"What Happens in a Small Town," Brantley Gilbert feat. Lindsay Ell (Producer: Dann Huff. Record Label: The Valory Music Co.)

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey — THE WINNER!

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

