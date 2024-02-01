Luke Combs' Nashville bar, Category 10, is really starting to take shape. The singer revealed on social media that the bar is set to open this year and will feature everything country fans love.

"It's gonna be an awesome honky-tonk. Downtown Nashville. Food. Spirits. You know, you name it. Whatever you want, we're gonna have it. It's gonna be so much fun," Combs explains. "I can't wait for this thing to open. I can't wait to see you guys there."

Where Is Luke Combs' Category 10 Bar Located?

Category 10 is located at 120 Second Avenue North. The new concept will replace the old Wildhorse Saloon location.

What Can Fans Expect at Category 10?

Measuring at a whopping 69,000 square feet, Category 10 will be the largest entertainment complex on the strip, with a capacity of 3,200 patrons. The bar will feature three levels of entertainment, including a rooftop bar.

Combs came up with much of the inspiration for Category 10's design:

The Honky-Tonk - located on the street level, this authentic honky-tonk will offer top-notch live music and entertainment.

When Will Luke Combs' Bar Category 10 Open?

Category 10 is expected to open its doors to the public in the summer of 2024.