Hear Luke Combs’ New ‘Fast Car’ Live Version

Luke Combs' generation-bridging and genre-bridging hit cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car" has rapidly become a highlight of his live show, and one of the staples of the setlist on his 2023 World Tour.

The U.S. leg of that tour is now wrapped, but if you weren't able to see Combs perform "Fast Car" live during the shows, you're in luck: He has released a live version of the hit single, recorded during the Minneapolis stop on his World Tour back in May.

The live version of the song — and its accompanying live performance video — showcases Combs' tender interpretation of "Fast Car," making even a stadium setting seem intimate.

"Super awesome to see y'all love 'Fast Car' as much as I do!" Combs wrote on Twitter when he teased the live version. "Thank you, Tracy Chapman, for one of my favorite songs of all-time!"

Chapman, who wrote "Fast Car," originally released the song in 1988 as the lead single off her self-titled debut album. It was a massive hit, peaking at No. 6. on the Billboard Hot 100 and winning her a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

Combs' cover version became his 16th consecutive No. 1 hit at country radio, and that's just the beginning of the milestones his "Fast Car" cover has achieved. The song marks the first-ever No. 1 on the country chart to have been written solely by a Black woman. It also peaked at No. 1 on the Hot AC chart and No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, and has achieved RIAA 2x Platinum status in just five months since release.

Next up, Combs is kicking off a string of Australian World Tour dates on Wednesday (Aug. 16). He'll take a break in September, as he and his wife Nicole are expecting their second child to arrive that month, before continuing his World Tour with a batch of European dates.

The singer also just announced another stadium tour for 2024, called the Growing Up and Gettin' Old Tour.