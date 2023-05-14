Luke Combs is feeling grateful for his wife Nicole this Mother's Day (May 14.) It's Nicole's very first Mother's Day as a mom, and on social media, the singer posted a sweet photo of his wife holding their son Tex.

"I've gotten to spend the last 11 months watching this incredible woman become the most amazing mother in the world," Combs wrote. "She is strong, patient, kind and I'm so lucky to live my life alongside her. I love you babe. Happy first Mother's Day."

Baby Tex will celebrate his first birthday in June. He is Combs and Nicole's first child together. In the singer's photo tribute, Nicole stands holding Tex with a waterfall in the backdrop of the shot.

"Thank you my love," Nicole replied in the comments section of Combs' post. On her own social media, Nicole shared an Instagram Story shouting out the mom in her life, who she refers to as "the queen."

"Thank you for answering all my insane questions about raising a child this past year. I love you more!" Nicole wrote.

Instagram Instagram loading...

Next time Mother's Day rolls around for Nicole, it'll be in stereo: She's currently pregnant with baby boy No. 2, who is expected to make his arrival this September. They announced the new addition to their growing family in late March, with a photo shoot in which baby Tex is sporting a oneside that reads "Big Brother" across the back.

Since then, Nicole has shared some details about her current pregnancy with fans in social media Q&A sessions. She admitted that she and Combs are struggling to pick out another boy name, saying, "we're truly having the hardest time." Nicole also said that they've decided to have no more than four children in total -- though they may stop at two -- and revealed that Tex and his baby brother will share a room once the new baby is big enough to sleep away from his parents.

Nicole debuted her baby bump last week on the carpet of the 2023 ACM Awards, where she and Combs posed for pictures.

Pictures: Luke Combs, Wife Nicole Walk the 2023 ACM Awards Red Carpet Luke Combs' wife Nicole Hocking is pregnant with the couple's second child and baby boy made his red carpet debut at the 2023 ACM Awards on Thursday (May 11) in Frisco, Texas. See pictures of the country couple on the red carpet.