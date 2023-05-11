Luke Combs escorted his pregnant wife Nicole down the ACM Awards red carpet on Thursday night (May 11), and they stopped to snuggle for the cameras.

The country couple are expecting baby No. 2 later this year. Thursday's show was their first on a red carpet together since she announced she was pregnant earlier this year. The couple will have a second baby boy in September.

Baby Combs will join Tex, born in June 2022.

Nicole Hocking wore a sleeveless, crystal gown with a shimmering hem and matching heels. Combs wore a blue jacket over black dress shirt. Along the red carpet they posed and kissed and joked around. While the news was shocking, they seemed to be having fun with it.

During the ACMs, Combs performed his song "Love You Anyway" and waited to learn if he'd win Entertainer of the Year. After his performance he joined Ed Sheeran, who surprised the audience with "Life Goes On."

