Luke Combs turned footage from his actual wedding into a music video for a song inspired by his wife, Nicole. The new "Forever After All" video finds Combs at his most vulnerable and jubilant.

Particularly notable is how the "Better Together" singer breaks down when he sees his bride walking toward him, dressed in an elegant, floral wedding dress. He's a mess as the ceremony begins, but pulls it together for the most important moments of the day.

Scenes involving a grandfather and granddaughter putting pictures of Combs' wedding day into a photo book come between shots of the wedding, his career and their life together before Aug. 1, 2020. The nuptials came after four years of dating, and as the world was amid a pandemic. For this reason, they scaled back the party and only invited a few close friends and family members.

Combs and Nicole Hocking met before the singer started to become famous with "Hurricane" and songs from his This One's for You album. He's shared that several of his hits were inspired by his bride, even songs he wrote before they even dated. "Beautiful Crazy" was a multi-week No. 1 hit that he wrote before he knew her that well. Several songs across his short discography were brought forward by her touch.

This summer, Combs will be among the first artists to return to the road. His What You See Is What You Get Tour begins June 22 in New Mexico, although most shows aren't until after Aug. 1. He's also working on new music, but songs from his 2019 album are still doing well at radio. Every song he's released thus far has hit No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

Which Luke Combs' Songs Inspired By His Wife?

Check Out Country Music's Best Love Songs Ever: