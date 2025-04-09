Luke Combs Has One Big Fear About His Kids Finding Out He’s Famous

At 2-and-a-half and 1-and-a-half years old, Luke Combs' two young sons are still a long way from piecing together what their dad does for a living.

But the singer knows that one day, little Tex and Beau will figure out that he doesn't have a "normal" job. He says that he and his wife Nicole have one big worry about raising kids as a family in the public eye.

"We don't want them to be a product of their circumstances in a negative way, you know what I mean?" Combs reflects on a new appearance on the MeatEater podcast.

"You see that all the time," he continues, explaining how growing up as the child of a famous person can sometimes lead "nepotism" or entitlement.

"It would be easier for them to fall into just being a complete dirtbag if left unchecked," Combs says. "It would be easier for them to [think], 'Someone will come get my coffee when I'm done.'"

"That would be easier for them to end up at than if your dad worked at a factory."

When you grow up in a famous family, "you're closer to that finish line of being a scumbag," Combs jokingly sums up.

The singer acknowledges that his kids have plenty of privilege that most of their classmates will never experience, pointing to the fact that he has chartered a private plane to take his family to Florida.

But he also says he does his best to give them a typical childhood, and when he's off the road, his boys' day-to-day life isn't a whole lot different from other children's.

"My life is so normal outside of, like, when I'm playing shows," the star says.

"I'm basically in some ways like another form of a stay-at-home parent when I'm not on the road," Combs goes on to say. "Even when we're touring the stadiums, I'm only gone three days a week. So I'm home four days a week, full time, sun up to sun down most days."

"Getting the kids up, changing diapers, doing baths, cooking dinners, cooking lunches, cooking breakfasts," he rattles off. "And that occupies a lot of my time, but that's what I want."

"I want my kids' childhood to feel as normal as it can given the very strange circumstances that it will ultimately become."