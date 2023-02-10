Luke Combs is taking listeners back to the ‘90s and 2000s with his nostalgic neo-traditional country song, “Love You Anyway.”

Penned by Combs alongside frequent collaborators Dan Isbell and Ray Fulcher, the new track beautifully melds classic country instrumentation with heart-rending storytelling.

“If your kiss turned me to stone / I'd be a statue standing tall in Ancient Rome / And if your touch shattered me like glass / I'd be in pieces trying to make the breaking last / If it took one look to turn my days to night / At least I'd have the stars that sparkle in your eyes,” Combs sings in the honest opening verse.

The tempo then kicks up a notch as Combs enters the chorus to deliver a heartfelt proclamation, even if it pains him to.

“There's just some things that leave a man no choice / Like a compass needle needing its true north / Even if I knew the day we met you'd be the reason this heart breaks / Oh, I'd love you anyway,” the singer professes over soaring fiddle lines and mid-tempo drum rhythms.

Fans of the old fiddle sound will also be delighted by its wailing solo in the bridge, which effortlessly augments the emotional palpability of Combs’ confession.

What makes "Love You Anyway" a real standout is the impeccable pairing of the country star's unmistakable contemporary vocal delivery with organic production elements that could have been pulled from the books of Randy Travis, Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson and George Strait. Of course, Combs can take credit for that, since he co-produced the song with Jonathan Singleton and Chip Matthews.

"Love You Anyway" is the latest preview of Combs’ upcoming fourth full-length record, Gettin’ Old. The expansive 18-song collection will also include its lead single, "Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old." Prior to this, the country hitmaker released his third album, Growin’ Up, which includes current single “Going, Going, Gone,” as well as its preceding singles “Doin’ This” and “The Kind of Love We Make.”

On the tour front, Combs is slated to kick off his highly anticipated World Tour on March 25 in Arlington, Texas. The trek will include sixteen now-sold-out North American stops and shows in 16 countries, including Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., Ireland, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland and France.

Fans can pre-order and pre-save Gettin’ Old here. Buy Luke Combs concert tickets here.

