Luke Combs and Luke Bryan Just Made an Epic Trade With Each Other

During Luke Combs' recent guest appearance on on Luke Bryan's It's All Country — a new series on Hulu — things got a little interesting.

The two country stars were playing catch at Nissan Stadium in Nashville as they chatted about various topics, but at one point, they turned to the camera to explain something that had happed on that morning, before filming.

"By the way, he texted me at 5:50AM this morning, now I'm like, 'Are we still filming today?" Bryan explains, unsure why his buddy would text so early when they had a big day ahead. He motioned with his hand to mimic reading Combs' texts.

Turns out, they had big plans off camera, too:

"We were planning a watch swap. Which is where you take watches out of your collection and you swap 'em," Bryan further explained.

Combs confirmed this was the play with a simple "Yep."

Both Lukes are apparently watch aficionados. Combs has previously detailed some of the watches in his collection, and fans would be shocked.

"So, we swapped. It's kind of like a purse," Bryan said of their side hobby. The two looked at one another kind of puzzled, as Bryan then asked Combs, "Well, what do girls swap? Friendship bracelets?"

Combs then swooped in with: "I feel like they share each other's clothing. But we can't do that — obviously, size is gonna be an issue there."

The two stars chuckled and hugged after that one. "You can wear mine, I can't wear yours," Combs joked.

That's actually true of watches, too — like with clothing, wrist wear is fitted to, well, a person's wrist. In their case, Bryan might have to take a link or two out of Combs' watch, while Combs might have to add a link or two.

No details were shared about the watch trade and who may have come out ahead.

