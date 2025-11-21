Luke Combs is set to join Peyton and Eli Manning during next Monday's (Nov. 24) Manningcast. The singer will talk country music, football and anything else that comes up during the Monday Night Football alternate telecast.

Monday Night Football airs on ESPN and ABC this week, at 7:15PM CT.

The Manningcast airs on ESPN2.

Peyton Manning is no stranger to country music fans, having hosted the CMA Awards from 2022-2024.

The "Back in the Saddle" singer will no doubt be cheering on his hometown team, the Carolina Panthers, who are set to face the San Francisco 49ers. Both teams are fighting for a playoff spot, with the Panthers particularly optimistic after several straight losing seasons.

Combs' fandom runs deep. In fact, he even joined the team for a merchandise collaboration, announced earlier this week.

Look for Combs to appear during the second quarter of the game.

Previous guests on this season’s Manningcast have included Shane Gillis, Charles Barkley and actor Billy Bob Thornton.

Last week, former President George W. Bush joined the Manning brothers.

Combs appearance comes five days after he performed two songs at the 2025 CMA Awards in Nashville. He's currently on break between tour dates, patiently waiting for wife Nicole to deliver their third baby.

New music also looks to be on the horizon for Combs. This year was his first calendar year since 2021 without a new full-length album, but he's indicated new music is coming in 2026.

Combs has stated his intention to be near his family as his children reach milestone moments, but he will hit the road again starting in March.

Combs is actually the first musical guest on the Manningcast this season. Typically, each airing features three guests, but the other two names have not yet been revealed.