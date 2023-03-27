See Luke Combs’ Setlist From Opening Night of His World Tour

Luke Combs had the crowd at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in the palm of his hand on Saturday (March 25). It was opening night of his World Tour, and the "Going, Going, Gone" singer did what he does best: Kept it simple and let the music speak for itself.

Buy Luke Combs Tickets Here

After several openers — Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb — Combs captivated the audience song after song. He opened the show with roaring rendition of "Lovin' on You" that got the sold-out stadium crowd on their feet, singing along. He kept the energy up with "Hannah Ford Road" and "Cold as You" before gently coaxing the audience into his more sentimental songs.

Combs gave his band their time in the spotlight, too, as he introduced them to the crowd. He stepped back and allowed them to take center stage as they covered a few recognizable choruses: "Dust on the Bottle" (David Lee Murphy), "Meet in the Middle" (Diamond Rio) and "When I Was Your Man" (Bruno Mars).

The North Carolina native also took a moment to himself. He told the audience he likes to perform one song solo at each show, and after grabbing his guitar, Combs delivered his non-drinking drinking song "Joe."

He gave some backstory prior to performing "Houston, We Got a Problem." He revealed that his first tour stop after signing a record deal was in Texas. He had just met now-wife Nicole, whom he described as "the woman who would eventually change my life." Both the state and his newfound love inspired him to write the song as soon as he returned to Nashville.

After hitting everyone in the feels with the songs inspired by his bride, Combs began revving up the engine again. He finished out his set with "Beer Never Broke My Heart," but as everyone knows, there's always an encore — and he still hadn't played one of his biggest songs.

The audience shouted in delight when the opening guitar riff of "The Kind of Love We Make" rang out from the stage. Combs returned to give the fans what they wanted, diving headfirst into his rendition of "Brand New Man." He brought Wilson, Green and Cobb out to join him before closing out the show.

Just one day before the tour launched, the "Doin' This" singer released a new album titled Gettin' Old. Despite its newness, the crowd had clearly done their homework: With each song, you could hear thousands of people singing back every lyric, word for word.

Combs' World Tour will pick up again on Saturday, April 1, in Indianapolis, Ind. The trek will continue through Oct. 19, with Combs and his crew jetting off to New Zealand, Australia and Europe during the second half.

Luke Combs' 2023 World Tour Opening Night Setlist:

"Lovin' on You"

"Hannah Ford Road"

"Cold as You"

"One Number Away"

"Love You Anyway"

"Going, Going, Gone"

"Growin' Up & Gettin' Old"

"Does to Me" (w/ Riley Green)

"Forever After All"

Band Introductions:

Cover: "Dust on the Bottle" chorus

Cover: "Meet in the Middle" chorus

Cover: "When I Was Your Man" chorus

"Beautiful Crazy"

"Joe"

"Outrunnin' Your Memory" (w/ Lainey Wilson)

"Fast Car"

"5 Leaf Clover"

"Houston, We Got a Problem"

"You Got the Best of Me"

"Hurricane"

"Must’ve Never Met You"

"1, 2 Many"

"When It Rains It Pours"

"Beer Never Broke My Heart"

Encore:

"The Kind of Love We Make"

"Brand New Man (w/ Lainey Wilson, Riley Green, and Brent Cobb)