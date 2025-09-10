Way down yonder in Luke Combs' backyard was a two-year-old's birthday that was the envy of country fans everywhere.

The country singer's youngest son Beau turned two with a fishing-themed party that referenced a country classic.

Combs' wife Nicole documented all of the details for the celebration she dubbed a Chatta-TWO-chee, a clever nod to Alan Jackson's 1992 hit "Chattahoochee."

How Did Luke Combs Celebrate His Son's Birthday?

In a video shared to social media, we see an interactive wall with a photo station and plenty of balloons.

Half of a fishing boat sits vertically, with shelves displaying the Jackson-esque party favors; boots, life vests, towels and cowboy hats.

There's even a cutout of what looks a young Jackson floating in an innertube with his guitar. The gap in the teeth is a dead giveaway.

The tables are lined with tablecloths that look like orange-and-white beach towels. The table settings include fishing bobber glasses and small tackle boxes filled with gummy worms that look like bait.

For entertainment, the party featured an airbrush artist, a ball pit with a slide and a snow cone truck. The kiddos could also fish in the "fishing hole," which was a blowup kiddie pool filled with toy fish and plastic fishing rods.

Guests nibbled on "Chattahoochee"-themed cookies and "Bait Cakes" that looked very similar to chocolate pudding, Oreo crumbs and gummy worms, otherwise known as dirt pudding.

The birthday cake was adorned with innertubes, seashells and fish. Don't expect Combs to eat all of it, though — he's sworn off birthday cake in an effort to lose weight.

Nicole Combs Knows How to Throw a Party

This isn't Nicole's first rodeo when it comes to parties. The couple's older son Tex recently turned three, and she put together a racing-themed celebration for him.

The party featured racing uniforms and ball caps, as well as trophies and a cutout of Dale Earnhardt.

How Many Kids Does Luke Combs Have?

Tex, 3, and Beau, 2, are the couple's only children. The couple are very private about their children and don't share photos of their faces online.

Combs and Nicole celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on Aug. 1.