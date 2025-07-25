Luke Combs Lost 30 Pounds! He Reveals the Family Tradition He Gave Up to Do It

Luke Combs is embarking on a new chapter in his music, but he's forging ahead on a health journey, too.

The country singer took to social media to share his gratitude ahead of his new musical chapter, also spilling some tea on his weight loss.

"What's up, guys! I've got nothing important to say," he starts off saying in a video shared to his Instagram Stories. He also talks about his new song "Back in the Saddle," which arrived on Friday (July 25).

"Obviously I've been working real hard on this record for a long time and I've got this lead single coming out. I'm just jazzed, man."

Then, he let it slip that he's been working hard on himself physically, too.

"Good day. Great day to be alive. Kid's down 30 lbs. Lot of hard work. Lot of missed cakes on birthdays," he adds.

And that's a lot of birthday cake, given he and his family have celebrated two birthdays in the last few weeks alone.

Combs' son Tex was born in June, while his wife Nicole's birthday was just last week, on July 21.

Combs will have another sweet temptation to pass on son, as his son Beau's birthday is right around the corner on Aug. 15.

Luke Combs' Health Journey Is Inspired by His Kids

Combs has opened up about his health and a desire to lose weight in the past.

"I'm wearing a 3X T-shirt," he said in a past interview with Zane Lowe. "I wouldn't advise it."

He was vulnerable in that 2022 chat, opening up about how his weight has been a struggle for him all of his life.

"It was always something that's bugged me," Combs said at the time. "Especially when you're younger you're like, 'Man, I just got a horrible genetic dice roll on this thing.' You start to realize that almost even more when you're older."

"Not that I don't pig out, because I do pig out," he conceded. "I'm not trying to say it's not my fault because it is in a lot of ways. But also, I got to this point where I"m like, 'Man, I'd really love to trim down,' and it's so hard for me to do that."

Becoming a father has motivated him to take better care of himself.

"Now this having a kid thing has really messed my head upon this thing in the best way," he revealed. "I want to be around."