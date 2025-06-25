Luke Combs' son, Tex, turned three years old last Thursday (June 19), and his birthday party was the envy of every NASCAR fan out there.

Combs' wife, Nicole, posted a video tour of the extravagant celebration on her Instagram and what we saw made us grown folks extremely jealous of the three year-old. Tex is a Dale Earnhardt super-fan, judging by the setup provided by his parents for his party.

Then again, the theme might have had a little input from another NASCAR enthusiast in the family. Combs himself is an avid NASCAR fan, and he was even a honorary pace car driver at a Nashville NASCAR event last year.

"Guess who picked the theme lol," Nicole joked in the caption of her post.

The video begins with what looks to be a mini winner's circle for Tex, complete with pit crew jackets, hats, sunglasses, a winner's podium and a custom Dale Earnhardt chair for the youngster to sit in.

Then as the camera pans to the left, you see an entire wall of trophies, with a wall placard that reads, "Tex's Third Lap." How cute, right?

The different stations that are setup outside of the party include a food truck, obstacle course, bounce house, a Dale Earnhardt branded ball-pit with a slide to splash into it with and a fueling station.

The fueling station is where you can find the drinks for the party, along with a menu. On the menu is:

Fiji water

LaCroix 'Sparking' water

Poppi

Coca Cola

Sprite

Honest Kids juice boxes

Onto the food table.

This is where you can find the Tex's Third Lap custom cookies along with Earnhardt #3 cookies and the #3 Earnhardt race car. As you can tell, not one expense or detail was sparred in the making of the party for their oldest son.

Clearly a lot of fun was had at this party, but Tex turning three was an emotional moment for his parents, too. On the day itself, the country star shared a rare collection of photos of his life with his two young songs -- also including Tex's little brother Beau. He admitted that the process of compiling the photos for his birthday post made him emotional as he thinks about how fast his kids are growing up.

If the Combs' went this hard for Tex's third birthday party, we can't wait to see what's in-store for the country singer's kid's parties in the years-to-come.

