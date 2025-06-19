Luke Combs was feeling sentimental as he and his wife Nicole celebrate their son Tex's third birthday.

The singer doesn't typically post pictures of his family life, and he never shows his children's faces to the public. But to celebrate Tex's birthday, he shared a rare roundup of personal family shots, including a couple of photos from when Tex was a newborn.

He admitted that the process of compiling the pictures made him emotional.

"I went through my phone this morning before you and your brother woke up to try and find these photos," Combs writes in a message to his son. "That took me on a journey down memory lane that brought me to tears."

"We've had so much fun, made so many memories and I can't wait for the ones up ahead," he continues. "Me and your Mama are so lucky to be your parents. We're so proud of you, and we love you so much."

Tex's birthday falls on June 19, and in 2022 — the year he was born — that same day happened to be Father's Day. "Talk about the best Father's Day gift of all time buddy. That's you," Combs comments in his birthday tribute.

In addition to baby pictures, the proud dad also included some more recent shots: He shared photos of himself and Tex fishing together, and one of them climbing a rock wall. Another image shows the young boy playing with a toy in front of a Christmas tree.

Over on her social media page, Nicole was feeling some pretty serious parenting emotions, too. She shared an Instagram Stories slide of Tex in the family's car, including a radio display of what they're listening to: Trace Adkins' classic ode to parenthood, "You're Gonna Miss This."

"Not me bawling at the song," Nicole admits.

Another photo from the night before Tex's birthday shows the festivities' early stages: A box mix of Funfetti cake, a bottle of sprinkles and candles. "Can't believe we'll have a 3 year old tmrw," Nicole says.

Combs and his wife are parents to two boys: Their newly-minted 3-year-old Tex and soon-to-be 2-year-old Beau.

Both in his music and in interviews, the singer has commented on the powerful impact fatherhood has had on his life. He released a family-centric project called Fathers & Sons in 2024, and announced that he's largely taking the year off touring in 2025 in order to be more present with his children.