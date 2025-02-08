This George Strait Fact Has Luke Combs Upset: ‘I’m Salty About It’ [Exclusive]
Luke Combs as we all know is on one hell of a redneck roll. With his streak of No. 1 songs, he is well on his way up the country music totem poll of historic figures.
Sitting atop the genre is the King, George Strait. We recently has the chance to talk to Combs about Strait, and he dropped a fact on us that we had no clue about.
The "Hurricane" singer told Taste of Country's Adison Haager that he has something on his bucket list that is frustrating him, because he is seemingly not able to attain it.
"I would like to run into George Strait, I've never met George Strait, ever. I feel like everyone in the world has, and I haven't."
Then Combs took it to the next level and admitted, "I'm at the point where I'm salty about it."
How could someone like Combs, who dominates country music currently, not ever even run into King George?
Not that we don't take his word for it, but we had to Google it and search around, and indeed, these two country music powerhouses have never met in the flesh.
The "Even Though I'm Leaving" singer admitted that if he got to knock that off of his bucket list, "That would be cool, yeah!"
With artists like George Birge, Scotty McCreery and Parker McCollum all recently telling us here at Taste of Country about their experience meeting the "Check Yes or No" legend, we can see why Combs is salty that he hasn't gotten his turn yet.
