Nearly four years and two children later, Luke Combs and his wife Nicole are living their best lives since marrying in 2020. The pair were together for a few years prior to their nuptials, and they are still just as cute as ever.

Combs first met Nicole — then Nicole Hocking — at the 30A Songwriters Festival in Santa Rosa, Fla., in 2016. It wasn't long after their initial encounter that the two began dating. Combs was drawn to the idea that she was different from anyone he had met before, while Hocking loved that she could be her "weird self" with him.

In 2018, the couple took to social media to announce their engagement.

"She said yes a while ago but this is a way better place to take pictures than the kitchen," Combs wrote in the caption, telling fans the happy news. "Can’t wait to spend forever with you @nicohocking I Love You."

It would be another two years before Combs and Hocking would walk down the aisle. They opted for an intimate ceremony for their wedding, with a small group of close family and friends in attendance as they said their vows to one another at their home in Florida.

Fast forward to 2024 and the couple are now the proud parents of two little boys, Tex Lawrence, who was born on June 19, 2022, and Beau Lee Combs who arrived on Aug. 15, 2023. Yes, that means the Combs' are officially members of the two-under-two club.

The growing family of four is moving out of their two-bedroom home and into a bigger space: Nicole confirmed on social media during a Q&A that they are currently building a larger home, but did not mention when construction would be completed.