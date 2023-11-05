MacKenzie Porter is a mom-to-be. The Canadian singer-songwriter, known for collaborating with Dustin Lynch on the chart-topping 2021 hit "Thinking 'Bout You," announced on social media that she's pregnant with her first child.

Porter shared the news with a series of maternity shots featuring her husband, actor and singer Jake Etheridge, as well as her dog, Willa. In the photos, Porter wears unzipped jeans and a black bralette to emphasize her growing bump, plus a white cowboy hat in a couple of the photos.

"Our sweet baby," the singer wrote in the caption of her post. "We couldn't be more excited to meet you, hold you, kiss your lil squishy cheeks and let Willa lick your lil toes."

That doesn't mean she's not experiencing some first-time-mom jitters. "To say we are a tad nervous is an understatement but what we know without an ounce of doubt is that we will love you more than anything in this entire world," Porter continued. "We will never go back to who we were before. WE are now THREE (well 4 including the fur bean) forever."

Porter didn't share anymore details about her pregnancy, though one of her replies to a comment suggests that the baby-to-be might be a girl. When one fan asked if the new addition was "the guest you've been teasing for tour," Porter replied that there are some "less cute" surprise performers in the works, but that "she [the baby] will def be a guest."

Instagram Instagram loading...

She also shared an Instagram Stories slide with a photo of her bump, and included a poll wondering if it was normal for belly size to change over the course of a day.

"Some days I wake up with basically zero bump and some days I look my five months pregnant," she wrote. "Is this normal bumpin behavior?"

In musical news, Porter has been announced as the host of the upcoming Country vs. Cancer event, which is set to take place in Nashville on Nov. 20. Dustin Lynch, Walker Hayes and more acts are booked to perform at the charity concert, which will send all proceeds to the American Cancer Society.