For a century, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been one of the biggest traditions surrounding the holiday. It's almost as iconic as the turkey itself!

Will the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Be Grounded This Year?

While the annual event it looking to mark its 100th year, there's a chance the parade will look much different than it has in past years.

In 2026, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade could be grounded due to the weather. Thanks to a coastal storm making its way toward Manhattan, the city could experience high winds and heavy rain on Thanksgiving Day.

AccuWeather reports sustained winds are expected to be around 25 mph, but gusts could reach up to 30 mph. New York City's safety guidelines prohibits large balloons from going up if winds are blowing at 23 mph or gusting above 34 mph.

READ MORE: Nostalgic Country Songs About Thanksgiving

"There's a significant risk that gusty winds ahead of the peak of the storm cause the parade balloons to at lease be lower than usual and it's possible they are not able to fly at all," Dan DePodwin, AccuWeather Vice President of Forecast Operations, notes.

It sound like there is a window of opportunity, however. DePodwin says the speed of the storm will determine what happens with the storm, and a delay in its arrival is the most ideal scenario.

"This scenario is most likely should the storm move a bit more quickly up the coast," he continues. "If it's slower, the wind may intensify after the parade is over."

With this being the 100th anniversary of the parade, it would be a shame not to have those towering balloons hovering over the city.

Keystone, Getty Images Keystone, Getty Images

Has the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Ever Been Canceled?

The short answer is yes, but it wasn't due to the weather.

In the 1940s, the parade was called off due to World War II. Materials including rubber and even helium were in high demand for military efforts.

As a result, the parade did not take place between 1942-1944.

Helium was essential in filling military blimps, while rubber became a scarce material in the United States when shipments were blocked in Southeast Asia. The decision to call off the parade was made by then-Macy's President Jack Straus.

When the war ended in 1945, Macy's was back in the streets of New York City to boost the morale of is residents and the nation. Per FOX Weather, they added nine new balloons to their lineup, and two million people were reported in attendance lining the streets.