Maddie & Tae Plan a 12-Date Spring Tour to Celebrate Friendship

Maddie & Tae are hitting the road for a short and sweet tour this spring. The Here's to Friends Tour is a celebration of lifelong friendship, coinciding with some big milestones in the duo's own personal history as best friends and band mates.

"This year's Here's to Friends Tour is really special because it marks 14 years of friendship and 10 years of touring the world together," the duo's Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr share in a statement. "We started touring when we were just babies and now we've got little babies of our own! We are so ready to celebrate 10 years of touring with our fans who have grown up with us and continue to join us on this wild ride!"

The transition into motherhood has been a big part of the past couple of years for both band mates: Font and her husband Jonah welcomed their first child, a baby boy, last September, while Kerr and her husband Josh are about to celebrate their daughter Leighton's second birthday.

In addition to navigating big changes together in their personal lives, Maddie & Tae have continued to release new music, including their two-part 2022 project, Through the Madness Vol. 1 and Vol. 2. Their current single, "Heart They Didn't Break," is another ode to female friendship, celebrating the friends so loyal that they'll put their own lives on hold to help repair heartbreaks they didn't even cause.

The Here's to Friends Tour kicks off in mid-March. Tickets go on sale on Friday (Jan. 12) at 10AM local time, but Maddie & Tae's fan club members will have the opportunity to snag their tickets starting Tuesday (Jan. 9.) Tickets for one date, in Merced, Calif. on June 14, will not go on sale until Jan. 19.

Maddie & Tae, Here's to Friends Tour Dates:

March 16 -- New Port Richey, Fla.

March 22 -- Wickenburg, Ariz.

Apr. 11 -- Hopewell, Va.

Apr. 12 -- New Philadelphia, Ohio

Apr. 13 -- Harrisburg, Pa.

Apr. 19 -- Fort Wayne, Ind.

Apr. 27 -- Indio, Calif.

May 3 -- Montgomery, Ala.

May 10 -- Conroe, Texas

June 14 -- Merced, Calif.

June 15 -- Santa Rosa, Calif.

Aug. 4 -- Camrose, Alberta, Canada