Maddie & Tae's Maddie Font is currently counting down the days until she and her husband Jonah welcome their first child -- a baby boy -- this September, and the meantime, she's soaking up every second of her pregnancy.

On Monday (July 24), the singer posted a dreamy selection of photos from her third trimester maternity shoot, which shows her looking relaxed and happy as she cradles her growing baby bump.

Font rocks a white, lacy bralette and unzipped jeans for the shoot, and her husband features in a couple of the photos, too. In one, he's standing behind her and cradling her belly; another shows him seated on the floor, her head resting in his lap.

"We are in the home stretch of getting to meet our sweet baby boy," Font wrote in the caption of her post.

Font announced her pregnancy back in April, saying at the time that she and her husband were overjoyed to be expanding their family. "We are so excited to become parents! We've always wanted babies, so it is surreal that this chapter is beginning for us. We feel so grateful that God chose us to be this sweet little boy's parents," she said in her announcement.

The singer and her Maddie & Tae duo partner, Taylor Dye, are best friends as well as band mates, and when Font's son is born, they'll share motherhood in common, too. Dye is mom to a daughter named Leighton Grace, who was born in January 2022.

