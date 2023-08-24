Maddie Font's bun in the oven is just about done cooking. With her due date right around the corner, the Maddie & Tae singer celebrated her baby boy — her first baby — with a barbecue-themed baby shower.

The summer event featured plenty of fun in the sun, surrounded by family and friends.

The "Friends Don't" singer shared several photos from the party, including a few snaps with her husband, Jonah Font, who appeared to have been manning the grill. Included in the carousel is a picture of Font's bandmate Taylor Kerr and her young daughter, Leighton. The party also featured some ornate cookies decorated to fit the party's theme.

"Had the most magical Baby-Q yesterday at our house with our Nashville family," the pregnant mother writes in an emoji-filled caption. "We are so blessed to have such an incredible village here. Baby boy we are ready for you bubba!"

The Fonts first announced they were expecting their first child in April. After learning she was pregnant in January, the "Die From a Broken Heart" singer surprised her husband with a card and several positive pregnancy tests to tell him the good news. She later admitted that her duo partner was the first to find out about her pregnancy, however.

"She was coming over for a vision board party and Jonah wasn't home yet," Maddie explains of Tae, "And so I was like dying to tell somebody and I was gonna try to wait 'til Jonah got home so he could be the first and the I just couldn't."

The Maddie & Tae star has not revealed her due date, but her baby boy is expected to arrive in September.