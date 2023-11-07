Maddie & Tae Are Going to the CMA Awards as ‘MILFs’

Maddie & Tae are heading into the CMA Awards with a lot on their plate. The duo is nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year, they have a a Christmas project set to release this week (We Need Christmas - Extended Version) and both are new mothers.

I had some time with the pair ahead of the 2023 CMA Awards, and I wanted to see if they would reveal what their outfits are going to look like for Country Music's Biggest Night (Weds, Nov. 8 at 8PM ET on ABC).

"Whoa baby, it's coming. Yeah we're getting a little crazy," they promise fans.

Maddie expanded on that, saying: "Yeah, it's mom era vibes."

"MILF vibes, is what we're going for," Tae adds.

Maddie even joked that she wants the headline of articles about their looks to be: "Maddie & Tae, MILFs for CMAs," and that all media would put the word MILF in stories about them.

The conversation moved onto what the duo has coming up for 2024, and it's a lot.

"We have a record coming out, not sure when, we're playing Stagecoach, we're doing a lot of shows, and maybe more babies, who knows," Maddie says.

The Maddie & Tae star was quick to asterisk that statement with the following fine print: "Not me — I might take a minute — it's her turn. We're taking turns. We're going to have like 17 babies between the two of us by the time we are done."

