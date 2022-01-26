New mommy Taylor Kerr is doing just fine since giving birth mid-January, her Maddie & Tae duo partner, Maddie Font, shares. Baby is doing great, as well.

Kerr and her husband, Josh Kerr, welcomed a baby girl they've named Leighton Grace on Jan. 17 — three months before she was expected to arrive. Despite a NICU stay, Font tells Evan Paul of Taste of Country Nights that Kerr's baby is healthy and strong and growing every day.

"She's doing so good," Font shares. "Baby girl, Leighton, she is growing and just awesome and Tae is recovering so well."

Kerr spent a month in the hospital on bedrest before Leighton arrived. The singer updated fans on social media at the time, revealing that she had been admitted after a routine checkup at 24 weeks.

"It was really rough, the whole month of December, and it was a really hard time for everybody," Font says, adding of her duo partner: "But she's a champ and persevered like she always does."

Five days after posting that Tae was in the hospital, the duo shared via Instagram that baby Leighton had arrived. Although it's unclear when Kerr and her husband will be taking Leighton home, Font says it's nice to be on the other side of it all.

"I keep saying we finally made it to the other side without trying to do a pun on our song 'The Other Side,'" she jokes. "But I don't know how else to describe it."

Font and Kerr have been best friends for more than a decade, long before they found love and were still using their maiden names, Marlow and Dye, respectively. Font says the two have never gone a day without speaking to one another, and that includes during the last several weeks, since Kerr became a mom.

"I'm in full auntie mode," Font proclaims. "I have a baby stroller and a carseat in my house, ready to rock. I got the pack-n-play ordered."

When it comes time for her to have her own baby, Auntie Maddie will already have everything she needs.

Maddie & Tae will release an EP, Through the Madness Vol. 1, on Friday, Jan. 28. The second volume will arrive this summer. The duo postponed their tour dates after Kerr was admitted to the hospital — they were set to headline the CMT Next Women of Country Tour: All Song No Static Tour.