Maddie & Tae Reveal Release Date, Tracklist for ‘Through the Madness Vol. 2′

Maddie & Tae have officially announced a release date for the second volume of their Through the Madness project. Through the Madness Vol. 2 will be out on Friday, Sept. 23.

The project is set to feature eight tracks, including "Every Night Every Morning," which they released in June.

Each track on the project was co-written by the duo's Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr. Other co-writers include Kerr's husband Josh Kerr as well as Ryan Hurd, Jimmy Robbins, Josh Thompson and many more. The project was produced by Derek Wells, Robbins and Josh Kerr, and it is available for pre-order now.

Through the Madness Vol. 2 follows the first volume of the album, which featured the duo's 2021 single, "Woman You Got." The first collection also features collaborations with Morgane Stapleton and Lori McKenna.

In addition to releasing their album this fall, Maddie & Tae will set off on the long-awaited CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour. The tour kicks off Sept. 15 in Oklahoma City, Okla., and it will wrap on Oct. 15 in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Maddie & Tae's Through the Madness Vol. 2 Tracklist:

1. "Well in Your World" (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Ryan Hurd, Jimmy Robbins)^

2. "Every Night Every Morning" (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Jonathan Singleton, Brock Berryhill)^

3. "Drinking to Remember" (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Benjy Davis, Daniel Ross)^

4. "Girl After My Own Heart" (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson)^

5. "Watching Love Leave" (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Benjy Davis, Daniel Ross)^

6. "More Than Maybe" (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Jessie Jo Dillon, Jimmy Robbins)^

7. "These Tears" (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Laura Veltz, Jon Green)*

8. "Spring Cleaning" (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Josh Kerr, Tayla Parx)*

^ = Produced by Derek Wells & Jimmy Robbins

* = Produced by Derek Wells & Josh Kerr

