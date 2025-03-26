Uh-Oh! 10,000 Cans of Coca-Cola Recalled for a Disturbing Reason

Ten-thousand cans of Coca-Cola have just been recalled by the FDA in a Class II recall notice for contamination.

In an odd twist of events, these affected cans of Coca-Cola could be contaminated with plastic, of all things.

USA Today is reporting that the recall impacts specific cans of Coca-Cola that were manufactured by Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, LLC out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Here is what you're looking for — check your Coca-Cola cans for the following information:

Can UPC: 0 49000-00634 6

Pack UPC: UPC 0 49000-02890 4

Date Code: SEP2925MDA

Timestamp: 1100-1253

"Canned Under Authority of the Coca-Cola Company, Atlanta, GA 30313"

The recall was initially issued by Coca-Cola in early March as simply a precautionary measure, but just two days ago, the FDA bumped the recall to a Class II, which means it can cause harm to consumers if they ingest the contaminates.

There have been a slew of recalls issued already in 2025 — everything from broccoli to empanadas have been recalled this year, with more likely on the way.

Since the original voluntary recall from Coca-Cola, it is more likely that those cans were pulled from shelves by now, but the ones that were on the shelves before the recall was initiated could be in your fridge.

If you have these cans, take them back to the point of purchase for a full refund. If you already drank from them ... well, Godspeed.

24 Country Stars With Their Own Bars + Restaurants Of all of the side hustles country artists could partake in, opening a bar or restaurant is the most fitting — and very common. After all, many of these stars got their start on a barstool, tip jar nearby, playing their music for anyone who would listen.

These places feel like home for many of these singers. Over the years, several artists have gotten into the bar or restaurant game, and for a select few, brands have turned into franchises with several locations and/or concepts — we're looking at you, Jimmy Buffett!

Let's take a look at the country star food and entertainment venues that have opened over the years. Gallery Credit: Jess