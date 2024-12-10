Incredibly Brave Man Jumps on Polar Bear to Save His Wife

Now here's a headline you don't see every day! A Canadian man is recovering in the hospital after jumping on a polar bear that had attacked his wife outside of their home.

The story starts in the northern part of Ontario, in an area called Fort Severn. This spot is a known polar bear habitat, so encounters with the big beasts are not incredibly rare to residents.

But this incident was outside of the norm, as the unnamed couple returned home one day and found one of the big white beasts waiting in their driveway.

When the wife took an accidental tumble in the driveway, the polar bear lunged at her.

The husband then leapt on the back of the bear in a moment of determined passion, taking the attention and the brunt of the injuries.

Fortunately, a nearby neighbor heard the commotion and showed up with a firearm in hand, shooting the bear multiple times.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they tracked the bear to some nearby woods, where it was found dead.

As for the heroic husband? He was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery from his wounds.

It is estimated that Canada is home of 17,000 polar bears, who sometimes wander into town in search of food around this time of year. Officials believe that changes to the environment have altered some behavioral patterns this season.