If roller coasters make you nervous, you may want to read after taking some anxiety meds.

An unnamed man was all buckled in to ride the Desert Storm ride at Castles N' Coasters in Phoenix, Ariz. — or so he thought. The ride took off as normal, but during the initial climb, his lap bar malfunctioned and popped up.

It was at this point the man quickly made a decision: Instead of just holding on, he quickly exited the moving car and jumped onto the walkway that runs alongside the ride.

“It was just adrenaline, and I didn’t want to die that day," he says when asked why he made such a choice.

"As soon as the lap bar went up, I just didn't really think about it, I just jumped out."

Onlookers were shocked — they caught the daring move on video as it happened.

The great news is that the man was unharmed, and the ride was shut down while the incident is being investigated.

The park manager offered the passenger a refund, but the man is hoping that this incident raises some awareness on the lack of safety regulations on roller coasters. In the state of Arizona, roller coasters only need to be inspected once a year to satisfy regulations.

