A Man Spent Thousands of Dollars on TouchTunes at the Bar

If you've ever wandered into a bar, chances are you are familiar with TouchTunes.

The modern-day jukebox allows people to get the party started with a few taps — and a few dollars, of course.

No longer are you relegated to picking from the very few choices in the jukeboxes of old — now the entire music library is at your fingertips.

How much does it cost to play your favorite song on TouchTunes? It’s credit based, and you can get 12 credits for $6, for instance. That doesn’t factor in the extra charges such as skipping the line and playing your song next, which is an added fee.

But how much is too much to play "bar deejay"? On the Bellied Up podcast, hosts Charlie Berens and Myles Montplaisir took a phone call from someone who claims he used TouchTunes more than 5,600 times.

The two hosts commended the caller on his party vibes.

Yes, $8,000 to play music at a bar seems pretty excessive. But once you look at the comments of the TikTok video where the call is featured, maybe 5,600 plays isn’t that crazy?

One commenter says they have 15,500 plays in their history, while another says they have just shy of 16K.

So the next time you walk into a bar and someone has the music on point, just know that it could be costing that party-starter a lot of money. Buy them a beer!

