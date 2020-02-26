Maren Morris has revealed the cities and dates for an upcoming 2020 tour that she's calling RSVP: The Tour.

The country and sometimes pop singer-songwriter is hitting the road beginning on June 5 in Boston for a tour that will see her crisscrossing the United States, ending up in Los Angeles on Oct. 17 to wrap the dates. September will also briefly find Morris in Canada for shows in Abbotsford, B.C., on Sept. 10 and Montreal on Sept. 25.

Morris shared the dates and cities for the tour in a post to Instagram on Wednesday morning (Feb. 26).

James Arthur, Morris' husband Ryan Hurd and Caitlyn Smith will accompany her on various dates of the tour as support acts. Tickets for Maren Morris' RSVP: The Tour are set to go on sale to the public on Friday, March 6, at 10AM local time. Citi cardmembers will have access to a special presale beginning Tuesday, March 3, at 10AM local time and running until Thursday, March 5, at 10PM local time through Citi Entertainment.

The tour news lands one week after Morris celebrated her most recent single, “The Bones,” spending its second week at No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart, making it the first solo female two-week No. 1 since 2012. It's Morris' fourth No. 1 single to date, and it also marks the first solo female Billboard country No. 1 hit since Morris' previous single, “Girl,” topped the chart in 2019.

Both songs appear on Morris' acclaimed sophomore album, Girl, which won Album of the Year at the 2019 CMA Awards.

Morris is also keeping busy on the home front. She and Hurd are expecting their first child, a baby boy, in March, and she is slated to perform at the Houston Rodeo on March 7, while she is nine months pregnant. She will launch her tour just months after welcoming her baby boy.

Maren Morris' 2020 RSVP: The Tour Dates:

June 5 -- Boston, Mass. @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion*‡

June 6 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*‡

June 7 -- New York City @ Governors Ball Music Festival

July 10 -- Calgary, Alberta, Canada @ The Scotiabank Saddledome

July 24 -- Boca Raton, Fla. @ Mizner Park Amphitheatre*‡

July 25 -- Jacksonville, Fla. @ Dailey’s Amphitheater*‡

July 30 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica*‡

Aug. 7 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ Starlight Amphitheatre*‡

Aug. 8 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park*‡

Aug. 21 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater*

Aug. 22 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater*‡

Aug. 22-23 -- Lexington, Ky. @ Railbird Festival

Aug. 27 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Freedom Hill Amphitheatre*

Aug. 28 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena*

Sept. 4-6 -- Aspen, Colo. @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass

Sept. 7 -- Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre†

Sept. 10 -- Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada @ Abbotsford Entertainment and Sports Centre†‡

Sept. 11 -- Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center – Theater of the Clouds†

Sept. 17 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre†‡

Sept. 18 Charlottesville, Va. @ Sprint Pavilion†‡

Sept. 19 -- Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion†‡

Sept. 25 -- Montréal, Quebec, Canada @ Corona Theatre‡

Oct. 1 -- Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater†‡

Oct. 9 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP†‡

Oct. 15 -- San Diego, Calif. @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU†‡

Oct. 17 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre†

* with Ryan Hurd

† with James Arthur

‡ with Caitlyn Smith