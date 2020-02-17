Maren Morris is feeling the weight of "The Bones."

Morris has spent two consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Mediabase chart with "The Bones," making her the first solo female artist to have a multi-week No. 1 since Carrie Underwood's "Blown Away" in 2012. The accomplishment inspired Morris to pen a reflection piece on social media, admitting that she didn't think such an achievement would be possible without a male artist's help.

"2 weeks at number 1. If I can be honest, I really thought the only way this could ever happen is if I was the feature artist on a guy’s song," she shares on Twitter. "Sitting here seeing my name at the top of a chart at all is rare, but to break this 8 year streak just feels so unbelievable. Thank you."

"The Bones," which also reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, marks Morris' third No. 1 song alongside "I Could Use a Love Song" and the title track of her CMA Album of the Year, "Girl." Morris co-wrote the song with Laura Veltz and Jimmy Robbins while she was engaged to husband Ryan Hurd, the trio writing from a sentimental place of feeling secure in their relationships.

"It was just like we all were super solid with our partners, and so writing this song about the bones of a house – even if a hurricane comes, a storm, the wolves come, the structure of the house is still standing. The foundation is still there, so you can rip it down to the studs and the foundation of this relationship isn't going anywhere," she explains.

Morris and Hurd are expecting their baby boy in March. She is also set to perform at the Houston Rodeo on March 7.

