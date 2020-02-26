Maren Morris has a baby boy on the way, and now she's got a feathered nest all ready for the new arrival.

The singer shared photos of her designer nursery on her Instagram Stories, showing off a comfortable and stylish space for her soon-to-arrive son:

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

The room was designed by April Tomlin Interiors, a Nashville-based designer who has created spaces for a roster of A-list clientele from the music and sports industries. Morris's son will be cozy in a deep-shaded room with a cabin-like feel decorated in neutrals and browns; complete with wildlife stuffed animals, a rack filled with picture books, an extra-wide rocker next to a bed for tired parents to collapse on, and a luxe changing table.

Morris and husband Ryan Hurd are expecting the baby sometime in late March or early April, but none of this is slowing mama down. Morris just revealed the cities and dates for an upcoming 2020 tour that she's calling RSVP: The Tour, which has her hitting the road beginning on June 5 in Boston for a tour that will see her crisscrossing the United States, ending up in Los Angeles on Oct. 17 to wrap the dates.

September will also briefly find Morris in Canada for shows in Abbotsford, B.C., on Sept. 10 and Montreal on Sept. 25.

She is also slated to perform at the Houston Rodeo on March 7, while she is nine months pregnant.

