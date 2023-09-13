Maren Morris Will Team With Hozier for a ‘CMT Crossroads’ Episode

Maren Morris and Irish singer-songwriter Hozier will be the next duo to share the stage for an installment of CMT Crossroads, a performance series that pairs two artists from different genres for a night of duet renditions of both their hits.

Though the pair may seem like unlikely collaborators, they've worked together before. In 2019, they duetted for a version of Morris' crossover hit "The Bones," which will appear on the setlist of their Crossroads episode.

He was also a guest during a stop on Morris' Humble Quest Tour in 2022, and they performed "The Bones" together during One World Together at Home, a virtual, all-genre benefit concert that benefited the World Health Organization amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The two acts are also friends and mutual admirers, according to a statement from Morris.

"He meets every moment with tenderness, clever wit and a strong moral stance for what is right. I've loved becoming friends with him over the years and I truly consider him to be one of the best of our generation," the singer says.

"I've often felt a great deal of kinship between her work and my own," Hozier adds in a statement, agreeing with the country star. "Getting to explore that and work alongside someone so outrageously talented was a joy. There were moments on that stage that I got to be a musician, a performer, collaborator and an audience member to Maren's beautiful new music all at once."

Morris and Hozier's Crossroads episode was taped in front of a live audience at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. The setlist will include Morris' upcoming new single "The Tree," plus fan-favorites like "My Church" and "Girl." From Hozier's catalog, performances will include hits like "Take Me to Church" and "Work Song," plus new releases like "Eat Your Young" and "All Things End."

CMT Crossroads: Hozier & Maren Morris will premiere on Friday, Sept. 22 at 10PM ET, with an immediate encore that night at 11PM ET. Fans can watch on CMT, and the day after the episode airs, it will be available on CMT.com, CMT VOD and the MTV app.