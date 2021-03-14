Maren Morris's third lifetime performance at the Grammy Awards was her most memorable. John Mayer joined the country singer for a re-tooled duet of her hit song "The Bones" on Sunday night (March 14).

Morris wore a stunning red dress for her appearance from the Los Angeles Convention Center, which found her in remarkably strong voice. She shone during the performance, on which Mayer backed her on guitar before stepping out for a blistering, but tasteful guitar solo before they traded guitar and vocal licks for the rideout.

Fans learned about the collaboration when photos of the pair rehearsing leaked last week. The Texan had previously said how Mayer was on her dream collaborator list, and this performance perhaps took root when they met at the Grammys in 2019. "The Bones" was nominated in the Best Country Song category earlier on Sunday, but the award was given to the Highwomen's "Crowded Table" during the Grammy Premiere Ceremony.

"It marks the end of a really beautiful journey I've taken with 'The Bones,'" she said of the nomination. "To share it this way on the Grammy stage ... just feels wonderful."

The timing also comes during what looks like the end of an album cycle for Morris. She's indicated she's working on her next studio album, and musically she's focused on a duet with husband Ryan Hurd called "Chasing After You." The pair told Taste of Country all about the new song and admitted a secret about awards shows acceptance speeches in a recent interview.