Maren Morris Is ‘Going to Be a Little More Private’ to Stop Online Mom-Shamers

Maren Morris is making adjustments to her online activities to protect herself and her young son, Hayes Andrew, from mom-shaming on social media. That's what the country star told Andy Cohen on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live.

"I don't think I'm going to show his face in photos on social media anymore," Maren says of her 3-month-old, later adding, "I'm going to be a little more private about him."

Morris' social media changes come after the singer faced backlash for a summery photo of her and her mini-me spending time together on the water. She'd already removed from social media any previous photos showing off her child, but as she told Cohen, she's going to be more careful going forward with how she shares him online.

"It's been so fun sharing photos of him," Morris admits. But, she adds, "I can take someone saying my music sucks or I'm ruining country music, but, for some reason, the mother card, I can't emotionally handle right now. So I'm going to protect myself and him from it."

The image that caused a fuss showed a Morris and her child sitting on a large, automotive-themed pool float in a body of water (and sporting matching clothing, no less). While certain armchair critics took exception with the image, the singer says Hayes was never in any danger.

"He was completely safe," Morris says. "We were tied to a dock. I was in a foot of water on a float to get a photo."

Before the outcry, Morris frequently shared cute photos of her son on social media. The singer and her husband, fellow musician Ryan Hurd, welcomed baby Hayes into the world in March.

"Anyone that is a mother who is shaming another mother, it obviously probably comes from a deep insecurity in your own motherhood that you have to criticize someone else that's, especially, brand new at this," the "Girl" singer says. "We all feel like we suck in the beginning, anyways."

Hayes is the pair's first child together. Morris and Hurd announced her pregnancy in October, after tying the knot the previous year.