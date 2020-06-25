Maren Morris is one proud mama.

As she and hubby Ryan Hurd’s little one got ready to turn three months old, the country music hitmaker headed to Instagram to share a new picture of little Hayes, shooting his mama a look that reminds us just how much he looks like her.

We just want to pinch those cheeks!

The pic even got some of country music’s female stars to comment about their love for Maren and Ryan’s new little one.

“Precious and perfect and time flies,” Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles wrote.

Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild also called Hayes a “Sweetie,” and Lindsay Ell couldn’t help but simply say, "Oh my goodness."

Fans will recall that Morris and Hurd welcomed little Hayes on March 23, right when the coronavirus pandemic was just starting to take hold. Because of that, the family of three have spent much of their time at home in Nashville.

"Life isn't that different from the way that we planned it, to be honest. We were going to be off the road right now," Hurd told People magazine in a recent interview.

"It's a little harder because we can't really have anybody over to see our baby, but I feel like we're very blessed in that we have avoided a lot of hardships that other artists have had to face, because we haven't had to really cancel many shows," he explained. "We're really lucky to just be here learning how to be a family of three and it's been really an amazing time in our lives."

And while being a mommy and daddy is certainly a full-time job, both Morris and Hurd seem to be juggling everything just fine. Hurd recently released his new single “Every Other Memory," and Morris debuted two new tracks, “Just for Now” and “Takes Two.”