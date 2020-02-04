Little Maren Morris Is the Cutest in Funny Throwback Photo

We all have those ridiculous childhood photos hidden in Mom and Dad's drawers that have the potential to make us turn red with embarrassment. Maren Morris is the same as anyone else, but she's willing to offer up one of her throwback shots—and, as it turns out, it's utterly adorable.

In the photo, a very little Maren is vamping for the camera standing on the family fireplace, but she's wearing a somewhat strange outfit. Closer inspection reveals it appears to be nude pantyhose, pulled up to under her armpits. She finishes this look off with teal socks (or, at least, they look like socks) on her hands, and a fetching smile.

"The original @skims," Morris wryly captions the shot, referring to Kim Kardashian's line of shapewear which promises a smooth line under clingy garments. Of course, those of us of a certain age know that good old-fashioned pantyhose did the same trick back in the day, which Morris is making a cheeky reference to.

Morris is likely not engaging in any sort of shape-shifting garments at the moment, being in her third trimester with her first child, a son (with husband Ryan Hurd). Although, she is looking admirably well, and refuses to give up her favorite crop tops, as she noted earlier in January with a picture proving the point and showing off her unrestrained belly.

The baby will be making his debut in late March or early April, but Morris has no intention of slowing down while waiting for him to come. She plans to be performing in March prior to giving birth at the annual Houston Rodeo. "Pregnant AF at the Houston Rodeo? Yee Haw," the singer tweeted in response to the news of her upcoming March 7 performance at the famed event.

