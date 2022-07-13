Maren Morris, Wynonna Judd + More Join Brandi Carlile’s 2023 Girls Just Wanna Weekend

Brandi Carlile's Girls Just Wanna Weekend will return in 2023 with a lineup of powerhouse female artists, including Maren Morris, Wynonna Judd and Sara Bareilles.

Also on the bill are Brittney Spencer, Brandy Clark and Yola, as well as Americana stars Allison Russell and Joy Oladokun. Singer-songwriter Natalie Hemby — who is also a member of the Highwomen, along with Carlile and Morris -- will perform, as will Americana-pop artist Ruby Amanfu and indie pop group Lucius.

When she shared the lineup on social media, Carlile explained that the lineup was selected in part with fan input.

"We asked you what artists you wanted to see on the Girls Just Wanna Weekend stage and we listened!" she writes. "This will be the party to beat all parties."

Now in its fourth year, the Girls Just Wanna Weekend will take place from Jan. 9-13 in Riviera Maya, Mexico. The all-inclusive concert vacation will include accommodations packages at either the Hard Rock Hotel or the Barcelo Maya Riviera Resort. Ticket packages come at a variety of price points and feature several different options and VIP upgrades.

According to the Girls Just Wanna Weekend website, all packages include "all music, accommodations, foods, drinks, cocktails, activities, workshops, waterpark access, room service and so much more."

Before the fun kicks off in January of 2023, Carlile will see some of her Girls Just Wanna Weekend festival-mates on stage elsewhere. She's one of the artists joining the Judds' final tour, reconfigured after Naomi Judd's death as a headlining Wynonna show with a bevy of all-female star guests.

