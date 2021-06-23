The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is preparing to honor Martina McBride with a new exhibit. From July 30 through Aug. 7, 2022, the museum will host Martina McBride: The Power of Her Voice celebrating the country star.

The Hall of Fame had initially planned for McBride's exhibit to open in 2020, but — like most things intended for that year — it had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The change in plans was a disappointment for McBride, who has long been anticipating the exhibit's opening.

“Postponing the exhibit opening last year due to the pandemic was a difficult decision, but the right one,” the singer says in a press release. "Having an exhibit in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is something I’ve had on my dream list for a long, long time. Being able to share moments and mementos from my life and career with my fans and country music fans from all over the world is both humbling and exciting. I’m so grateful to be a part of country music."

Nonetheless, the delay did give the “This One’s for the Girls” singer more time to comb through her personal effects, making the exhibit that much more special. "[Postponing the exhibit did] allow us more time to plan and dig through my archive to find several truly special artifacts," McBride says.

Included in McBride's CMHoF exhibit are items that will give museum-goers insight into both her personal life and career. McBride’s 1984 high school yearbook, songwriter Gretchen Peters' handwritten manuscript for her hit song “Independence Day," a letter from Dolly Parton to McBride, McBride’s Jenny Packham dress from the cover of her 2007 album Wake Up Laughing, one of her CMA Awards and an ACM Awards trophy are some of the items included in the exhibit.

Shortly after the new exhibit's opening, on Aug. 1, McBride will participate in a conversation and performance at the CMA Theater. More details about that event, as well as the The Power of Her Voice exhibit, are available at CountryMusicHallOfFame.org.

