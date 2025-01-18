Martina McBride is mourning the death of her father, who helped launch her musical career.

The country star turned to Instagram on Saturday (Jan. 18) to share the sad news, writing, "I really don’t have the right words. My dad passed away Tuesday night. Our hearts are broken."

According to McBride, "He was 86 and had an amazing life. He was a third-generation family farmer. He was also the leader of our family band, The Schiffters.

"He taught me so much about music, about life, about how to treat others. Since my mom passed 5 years ago Dad and I talked on the phone every single night and sometimes during the day. Over 1800 conversations that I am so grateful I had. I was able to record some of them, some of his stories, and they are priceless to me. He kept active, still driving and living in his home, and 'going down for coffee' with his friends at the local CO-OP," she adds.

"He passed away suddenly and peacefully at his home."

McBride says she and her father bonded over their shared love of cooking and gardening, among other things.

"He loved his family, his friends, and our mom," she shares.

"He had the kindest blue eyes and a great laugh. So much of who I am came from him. There is so much more I could write, and probably will.

"Thank you for keeping us in your prayers during this time," McBride finishes.

According to his obituary, Daryl Schiff was born on Nov. 7, 1938, in a farmhouse in Sharon, Kan. He lived in the community his entire life.

Schiff and his wife, Verla Jean, married in 1965, and they were married for nearly 55 years before her death in January of 2020.

The couple had four children, and their family band, the Schiffters, became a popular attraction, with Daryl leading the group and his wife running sound.

Schiff would go on to perform at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville twice, and he released two albums in Nashville during his musical career, which ended with a performance at the Pratt County Fair in 2022.

After marrying soundman and producer John McBride, Martina McBride worked for Garth Brooks before launching her own recording career, releasing her debut album, The Time Has Come, in 1992.

McBride's sophomore album, 1993's The Way That I Am, proved to be her breakthrough, scoring hits with "My Baby Loves Me," "Life #9" and "Independence Day."

She's gone on to a decades-long run of hits that includes "Wild Angels," "A Broken Wing," "Wrong Again," "I Love You," "Blessed," "This One's for the Girls" and more.

Visitation for Daryl Schiff is set for Monday (Jan. 20) from 10AM to 7PM at Larrison Funeral Home in Medicine Lodge, Kan. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday (Jan. 21) at 11AM at the First Christian Church in Medicine Lodge, followed by burial at the Highland Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital in care of Larrison Funeral Home.

