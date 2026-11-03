Martina McBride is a grandmother for the very first time. Her oldest daughter Delaney just gave birth to a baby girl.

"Mia Katherine we love you beyond measure," McBride writes on social media, sharing the baby's name.

Delaney is the oldest of Martina McBride's three daughters with husband John.

The 31-year-old married husband Cole in early 2024.

The singer shared that the couple was expecting last April.

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"Mom, Dad, and baby are all doing just great," McBride offers on Instagram in a Nov. 2 post. "We are so grateful."

The "Blessed" singer shared three pictures of her with her granddaughter in her arms. The photos look to have been taken next to her daughter's hospital bed.

All About Martina McBride's Three Kids

Delaney is McBride's oldest daughter, born Dec. 22, 1994. Fans would catch her six years later in the singer's video for "Blessed" and years she'd co-write "Teenage Daughters" with Delaney — then 17 years old — in mind.

Per People, she still lives in Nashville and is a licensed massage therapist and postpartum doula. She does not appear to be on social media.

Middle daughter Emma McBride was born just over three years later, on March 29, 1998. She was in the "Blessed" video as well and in 2017 she moved to L.A. to pursue acting. As of 2022 she lives in New York City where she is still working on her career. If she's on social media it's not under her parents' last name.

Finally, Ava McBride was born on June 20, 2005. Her path after high school isn't clear but the singer says all three of her daughters are very close.

Jason Davis, Getty Images Jason Davis, Getty Images

Martina Schiff married John McBride on May 15, 1988. He's also in the music industry and owns Blackbird Studio in Nashville.