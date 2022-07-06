Brian Kelley’s ‘May We All’ the Musical Sparks National Tour, Concept Album

May We All: A New Country Musical — the brainchild of Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley — is hitting the road. Though its initial Nashville run ended in June, the show is planning to tour the nation, delighting country fans from coast to coast.

"May We All started as a dream between my cousin Stephen and I years ago, and I’m so proud we were able to bring it to life in a city that means so much to country music, the true heart of this musical," Kelley notes.

The FGL member also serves as a producer on the country jukebox musical.

"To our crazy talented cast and special guests who have given their all — thank you," he adds. "We hoped everyone could find a little bit of themselves in the sweet town of Harmony, and each and every person who’s taken the time to come see the show has meant so much to us. A big thanks to our crew for keeping this production rolling, and to our partner Michael Barra, we could not have done this without you. This first run is only the beginning, and we can’t wait for what’s to come!"

The story centers around Jenna Coates, who returns to her small hometown after attempting to chase her musical dreams. After finding that the town of Harmony is struggling, Coates sets her mind on saving it. The production features music from some of the biggest names in country music like Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Chris Stapleton, Florida Georgia Line and more.

What made the show special was the rotating cast of country artists who fulfilled the role of Bailey Stone in each performance. Throughout its June run, Breland, Locash, Lainey Wilson, Danielle Bradberry, Michael Ray and others graced the stage. Even Kelley himself had his time in the spotlight.

Although details about the tour have yet to be confirmed, dates are expected to be scheduled for the fall. It is also unclear whether the musical will keep up the tradition of country star cameos on its national run.

The concept album is expected to feature music from the show, but further information and a release date have not been announced.