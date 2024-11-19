‘McBee Dynasty’ Patriarch Pleads Guilty to Multi-Million Dollar Insurance Scheme

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys just got its biggest plot twist yet: A real-life scandal that is making headlines.

Steven McBee — the patriarch — has pled guilty to a multi-million dollar insurance case based on crop insurance, People Magazine reports.

McBee admitted to falsifying claims and documents related to crop losses, while getting payouts from his insurance company for the illegitimate claims — money he was not entitled to receive.

Forged documents gave McBee $2,605,943 in crop insurance payments and $552,980 in subsidies.

The fraud cost the U.S. government's agriculture arm more than $4 million from 2018-2020. McBee is facing 30 years in prison as a result, with his punishment to be decided at a later date.

His admittance of guilt is a stark contrast to the success portrayed in their reality show, which is based on running their farm and cattle in Missouri. Prosecutors reveal that McBee kept millions by exploiting federal programs that were meant to help struggling farmers.

The McBee Dynasty found a national spotlight with its reality series, McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, which aired on Peacock and will soon go to Bravo. The show is often compared to Yellowstone — a drama which portrays the challenges of ranching, financial struggles and a toxic family.

Despite their legal trouble, the McBee family continues to gain viewers through their show. However, Steven McBee will not be a part of Season 2 due to his ongoing legal issues.