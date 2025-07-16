McMurder: Restaurant Manager Sent Employee Home + She Returned to Stab Her

A murder occurred at a McDonald's in Michigan after a manager sent an employee home following an argument.

Afeni Badu Muhammad, a 26-year-old Michigan McDonald's employee, has been accused of fatally stabbing her manager, Jennifer Harris, People reports.

Prosecutors say that it happened in front of customers in broad daylight in the early hours of July 10 at a location in Eastpointe, Mich..

Harris sent Muhammad home before her shift ended, after their verbal altercation.

Later in the morning, Muhammad returned with a mask on. She came through an employee entrance, approached Harris and proceeded to fatally stab her.

Get our free mobile app

A customer who was ordering in the drive-thru was witnessing the incident and pulled out their gun, firing multiple shots through the drive-thru window.

However, Muhammad was able to skirt the bullets and make it to her car. She was later arrested and booked into Macomb County Jail.

A judge set her bond at a whopping $25 million. She'll likely remain there until her hearing, which is scheduled for July 23.

Who Was Jennifer Harris?

Harris was a mother of six children and a fifteen-year veteran of McDonald's. Harris’ daughter, Anttenisha Griffin, says, "It hurts so bad that my mama is not here."

How Can You Help the McDonald's Manager's Family?

A GoFundMe was started by Divine Restoration Ministries in Detroit, in partnership with Harris’ family.

The funds from the GoFundMe will go directly to Harris' six children as they attempt to navigate life without their mother.

25 Country Stars With Their Own Bars + Restaurants Of all of the side hustles country artists could partake in, opening a bar or restaurant is the most fitting — and very common. After all, many of these stars got their start on a barstool, tip jar nearby, playing their music for anyone who would listen.

These places feel like home for many of these singers. Over the years, several artists have gotten into the bar or restaurant game, and for a select few, brands have turned into franchises with several locations and/or concepts — we're looking at you, Jimmy Buffett!

Let's take a look at the country star food and entertainment venues that have opened over the years. Gallery Credit: Jess